iQOO Neo 9s Pro+ to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

A new leak has revealed another phone Vivo is planning to release soon: the iQOO Neo 9s Pro+. According to the claim, the smartphone will be powered with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

Recently, Vivo confirmed its plan to soon unveil the iQOO Neo 9S Pro. According to the brand, the phone will house the Dimensity 9300+ chip. Now, it seems there is another model that will be joining the model in the lineup.

According to a recent post on Weibo by a reputable leaker, Digital Chat Station, that device will be the iQOO Neo 9s Pro+. As per the tipster, the handheld will be powerful, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC it will use. Aside from this, the device is reportedly housing 16GB RAM, with its storage coming in two options. DCS ultimately described the smartphone as “the ultimate affordable flagship.”

No other details about the phone are currently available, but it is expected to also adopt the different features of its Neo 9 siblings, including the 6.78” OLED screen, 5,160mAh battery, a 50MP rear camera unit, and 120W charging capability.