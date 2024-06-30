iQOO Neo 9s Pro+ reportedly gets 5500mAh battery, 120W charging, ‘Buff Blue’ color

A new set of leaks about the anticipated iQOO Neo 9s Pro+ has surfaced online, revealing details about its power department and color option.

The iQOO Neo 9s Pro+ is rumored to debut in July. According to earlier reports, the device will be similar to the Chinese variant of the iQOO Neo 9, and a recent claim saying that it will sport a new “Buff Blue” color option supports this. According to reports, the variant will showcase a white and blue back panel, with the former having a gradient look. This complements one of the current designs of the iQOO Neo 9 in red color.

In addition, the phone appeared on China’s 3C platform with the V2403A model number. According to the listing, the phone will be armed with a 120W fast charging capability. In line with this, it is believed to be getting a large 5500mAh battery, which will be an upgrade over the iQOO Neo 9.

In addition to the things mentioned above, earlier reports suggested that the iQOO Neo 9s Pro+ would get the following details:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

16GB RAM

6.78” OLED with 2800 x 1260px resolution

Dual camera system with 50MP main unit

16MP selfie

Via