iQOO Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition hits stores in China

The iQOO Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition is now officially available in China with a CN¥1899 starting price.

Vivo unveiled the new version of the iQOO Z9 in its local market this Friday. The phone is basically the same as the standard iQOO Z9, but it has a bigger battery, a newer OriginOS 5 system, and a dual-frequency GPS for better positioning.

The iQOO Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition is now available in black and white and has a new blue color option. Its configurations include 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB, priced at CN¥1899, CN¥2099, CN¥2199, and CN¥2399, respectively.

Here are more details about the new iQOO Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition: