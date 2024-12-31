iQOO Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition arriving on January 3 in China

Vivo confirmed that the iQOO Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition will be unveiled on January 3 in China.

As expected, the iQOO Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition is based on the standard iQOO Z9 Turbo. However, it has a bigger 6400mAh battery, 400mAh higher than its sibling’s. Yet, it will offer the same weight. Aside from that, the phone will also offer the newer OriginOS 5 and a dual-frequency GPS for better positioning.

Apart from those, the iQOO Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition will offer the same set of specifications the iQOO Z9 Turbo has, including:

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

6.78” 144Hz AMOLED with 1260 x 2800px resolution and under-display optical fingerprint scanner

50MP + 8MP rear camera setup

16MP selfie camera

80W wired charging

