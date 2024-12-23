Vivo confirms iQOO Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition with 6400mAh battery

After an earlier leak, Vivo has finally confirmed that it indeed has a new version of the standard iQOO Z9 Turbo.

The iQOO Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition is expected to offer the same specs as the standard Z9 Turbo. Some of the details already confirmed by the brand include its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and design, both of which are similar to the SoC and look of the iQOO Z9 Turbo.

However, unlike its sibling, the iQOO Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition will offer a bigger battery. To recall, the Z9 Turbo debuted with only a 6000mAh battery in China. According to iQOO, the Endurance Edition phone will have a much bigger battery inside, offering a total of 6400mAh capacity. This gives it a battery as huge as the one in the iQOO Z9 Turbo Plus.

Moreover, the iQOO Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition will have a new blue color option, joining the current white and black available in the standard Z9 Turbo.