iQOO Z9 Turbo+ now official with Dimensity 9300+, up to 16GB RAM, 6400mAh battery

Vivo has another impressive entry in the smartphone industry, and it doesn’t disappoint. This week, the brand launched the iQOO Z9 Turbo+, which offers MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300+ chip, up to 16GB of memory, and a humongous 6400mAh battery.

The company announced the new iQOO Z9 Turbo+ in China. It joins the iQOO Z9 series, which already has the Z9s, Z9s Pro, Z9 Lite, Z9x, and more. It offers some improvements over its Z9 Turbo sibling, especially in the SoC department, where it now boasts the Dimensity 9300+ chipset.

The phone comes in Moon Shadow Titanium, Starlight White, and Midnight Black colors. It is also available in different configurations: 12GB/256GB (CN¥2,299), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2,599), 16GB/256GB (CN¥2,499), and 16GB/512GB (CN¥2,899). Buyers in China can now purchase the phone in the country.

Here are more details about the iQOO Z9 Turbo+:

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB configurations

6.78” FHD+ 144Hz AMOLED

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie Camera: 16MP

6400mAh battery

80W charging

IP65 rating

Android 14-based OriginOS 4

Wi-Fi 7 and NFC support

Moon Shadow Titanium, Starlight White, and Midnight Black colors

