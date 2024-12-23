iQOO reportedly preparing new Z9 Turbo version with ‘larger battery’

If you think the iQOO Z9 Turbo’s 6000mAh battery is big enough, wait until you see the alleged new version of the phone with a much bigger one.

The iQOO Z9 Turbo is already on the market, and it is one of the best smartphones available. The phone debuted in April with some interesting specs, including a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, up to 16GB RAM, a 50MP 1/1.95″ main camera, and a 6000mAh battery.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the model will be reintroduced under a new version called “Endurance Edition” (machine translated). According to the account, all the sections of the phone will remain the same, except for the battery. The tipster didn’t share the specific rating of the battery but noted that it would be “larger” than the 6000mAh battery in the standard Z9 Turbo.

The news came amid the growing interest of manufacturers in bigger batteries in newer smartphone models. To recall, the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ now has a bigger 6400mAh battery, while recent reports revealed that other brands are now preparing batteries with ratings between 7000mAh and 8000mAh. Moreover, 7000mAh-rated batteries are becoming increasingly common these days, thanks to the arrival of Realme Neo 7.

