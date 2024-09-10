Vivo starts iQOO Z9 Turbo+ pre-orders in China; Device battery reportedly more than 6000mAh

Vivo has finally confirmed the approaching arrival of the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ in China. In line with this, the brand has also opened pre-orders for the model. No details about the device are known at the moment, but a leak says that the phone’s battery will be larger than that of its Z9 Turbo sibling.

The company shared the teaser poster of the iQOO Z9 Turbo+, revealing its official design. According to the material, it will have a similar design to the Z9 Turbo, which features a squarish camera island with rounded corners. It has a semi-curved back panel, but its side frames and display will be flat. The screen sports thin bezels, but the bottom part appears to be thicker than the rest.

No other details about the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ have been shared besides the image. Nonetheless, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station revealed in a recent post on Weibo that the phone will have a bigger battery than the Z9 Turbo, which has a 6000mAh capacity.

According to DCS in an earlier post, other details that fans could expect from the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ include a Dimensity 9300+ chip, 80W/90W charging, a 16MP selfie camera, a 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup, and a 6.78″ 1.5K 144Hz display.

