Leaker: iQoo Z9 Turbo+ with Dimensity 9300+ to debut soon

Well-known leaker Digital Chat Station claimed that the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ would soon be unveiled.

The model will join the iQOO Z9 series, which already welcomed the iQOO Z9, iQOO Z9x, and iQOO Z9 Turbo after making their debut in April. Now, the Plus model is reportedly coming soon, according to a reputable leaker, Digital Chat Station on Weibo.

The tipster didn’t share the details of the Z9 Turbo+, but it is rumored to get the Dimensity 9300+. Moreover, given its monicker, it could adopt many of the features already present in its Turbo sibling. To recall, the iQOO Z9 Turbo offers the following details: