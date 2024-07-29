iQOO Z9s Pro reportedly features Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, 6.78″ curved AMOLED, 5500mAh battery

Ahead of Vivo’s announcement for the iQOO Z9s series on August 4 in India, a new leak has revealed several key details of the lineup’s iQOO Z9s Pro model.

Leaker @saaaanjjjuuu on X shared the latest information about the iQOO Z9s Pro, noting that it appeared on the Geekbench platform recently. According to the listing, the device has the I2305 model number and has an octa-core processor. Specifically, it has four cores, three cores, and a core clocked at 1.80Ghz, 2.40Ghz, and 2.63Ghz, respectively.

According to the descriptions, the SoC could be the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. As per the listing, the device tested employed the chip alongside 12GB RAM and Android 14 OS, allowing it to register 1137 and 3044 points in the single-core and multi-core tests on the platform.

In addition to the said details, the tipster account revealed that the iQOO Z9s Pro will have a 6.78″ curved 120Hz AMOLED, a 50MP LYT600 (f/1.8) main camera, 16MP selfie, and a 5500mAh battery. Moreover, the leak suggests that the Pro model could be offered for around ₹25,000 in India.