iQOO Z9S model to use Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, Geekbench leak shows

According to a recent leak from Geekbench, one of the iQOO Z9S models could employ a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip.

Vivo has already confirmed the arrival of the iQOO Z9S in India in August. The company confirmed the plan through a recent poster release, which also revealed the design of the lineup, which includes two models: the iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro.

Now, an alleged device in the lineup reportedly appeared on Geekbecnh bearing the I2035 model number. The listing shows that it has a Qualcomm SoC with four CPU cores, three CPU cores, and a CPU core clocked at 1.80GHz, 2.40Hz, and 2.63GHz, respectively. According to the listing, it is paired with the Adreno 720 GPU, suggesting that it could be the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.

Based on the test on the device with 12GB RAM and Android 14 OS, it registered 1137 and 3044 points for the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

No other details about the phone have been shared on the platform, but Vivo has already teased the lineup’s design in a recent poster. According to the image shared, the phones could likely sport a curved back panel and a rectangular camera island with rounded corners. The latter will be placed vertically in the upper left section. It will be surrounded by a metal ring and house the camera lenses and the ring LED flash unit. One notable detail about the picture shared is the triple camera, affirming earlier rumors about the series’ camera system.