Vivo confirms iQOO Z9S series arrival in India next month

Vivo will announce the iQOO Z9S series in August.

The company confirmed the plan through a recent poster release, which also revealed the design of the lineup. iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya enthused over the plan, noting to fans that the lineup will be a “fully loaded ‘Z’ vibe.”

According to the image shared, the phones could likely sport a curved back panel and a rectangular camera island with rounded corners. The latter will be placed vertically in the upper left section. It will be surrounded by a metal ring and house the camera lenses and the ring LED flash unit. One notable detail about the picture shared is the triple camera, affirming earlier rumors about the series’ camera system.

The lineup is expected to at least offer two models (iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro), and they could borrow several details and designs from their iQOO Z9 5G and iQOO Z9x 5G siblings.

To recall, the former comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G chip, while the other model offers a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The vanilla model provides at least 8GB RAM, while the iQOO Z9x 5G has a lower 4GB configuration. With this, we’re hoping that Vivo will at least present the iQOO Z9S models with better memory options, although it could mean it could exceed the ₹12,999 starting price of the iQOO Z9x 5G.