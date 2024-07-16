Vivo launches iQOO Z9 Lite in India as rebranded T3 Lite, Y28s

Vivo has introduced the iQOO Z9 Lite in the Indian market, but it is not entirely a new smartphone, as it is only a rebranded Vivo T3 Lite and the Vivo Y28s models.

The news is not entirely surprising, as the brand is not new to the practice of giving new monickers to its devices to market them as new models. However, it is still an interesting move from Vivo, especially since the Vivo T3 Lite and the Vivo Y28s are also being offered in India.

With this, fans can still expect the same details that are already available in the earlier two Vivo models. As the company announced, here are the specifications of the new iQOO Z9 Lite device, which is exclusive to Amazon: