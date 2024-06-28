Vivo T3 Lite is now in India

India welcomed another smartphone from Vivo this week: the Vivo T3 Lite.

The model is the latest entry of the company in its T series. The smartphone enters the competition sporting a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with a Mali GPU, up to 6GB/128GB configuration, 6.56” 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery, 15W fast charging, and IP64 rating.

The Vivo T3 Lite will be available in stores on July 4 via Flipkart, VIvo’s official website in India, and the company’s retail store partners. It will be available in Vibrant Green and majestic black color options. Buyers can choose between the 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB options, which are priced at ₹10,499 and ₹11,499, respectively.

Here are more details about the Vivo T3 Lite: