Vivo Y28e debuts in India alongside Y28s model

Vivo has two new models to offer to its fans in India: the Vivo Y28s and Vivo Y28e.

The news follows the arrival of the Vivo Y28s in India via the brand’s offline stores. To recall, the model made an initial debut in the country offering a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, a 6.56” 90Hz HD+ LCD with 840 nits brightness, a 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup, an 8MP selfie camera, a 5000mAh battery, 15W charging, and an IP64 rating.

Now, the Y28s is also available online via Flipkart and the Vivo India website. Fans can choose between its Vintage Red and Twinkling Purple, while there are three options for its configurations: 4GB/128GB (₹13,999), 6GB/128GB (₹15,499), and 8GB/128GB (₹16,999).

The handheld has made its debut alongside the Vivo Y28e. The two share some similarities in some sections, with the Vivo Y28e also sporting a Dimensity 6100 chipset, 6.56” 90HzHD+ LCD with 840 nits brightness, 5000mAh battery, and 15W charging.

The distinct difference the Vivo Y28e has from its sibling is its camera system, which is composed of a 13MP main camera and a secondary unit in the rear and a 5MP lens for the selfie. Also, it is important to note that the Vivo Y28e has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor support.

Fans can now get the Vivo Y28e, which comes in Vintage Red and Breeze Green color options. In terms of configuration, it is available in 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB, which are priced at ₹10,999 and ₹11,999, respectively.