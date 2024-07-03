Vivo Y28s now available in India via physical stores

Vivo launched the Vivo Y28s model in India without making a major announcement. The device is now available in offline stores in the country, but its online availability schedule remains unknown.

The Vivo Y28s first arrived in Malaysia earlier this week, offering consumers a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, a 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Now, the model is also available in India through physical outlets.

It comes in Mocha Brown and Twinkling Purple colors and only comes in a single 128GB storage option. In terms of RAM, nonetheless, buyers can choose from 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB options, which sell for ₹13,999, ₹15,499, and ₹16,999, respectively.

Here are more details about the device:

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip

6.56” 90Hz HD+ LCD with 840 nits brightness

8GB LPDD4x RAM

256GB eMMC 5.1 storage

MicroSD card support

50MP + 2MP rear camera setup

8MP selfie

5,000mAh battery

15W charging

Funtouch OS 14

IP64 rating

Mocha Brown and Twinkling Purple colors

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

