Vivo Y28s now available in India via physical stores

Vivo launched the Vivo Y28s model in India without making a major announcement. The device is now available in offline stores in the country, but its online availability schedule remains unknown.
The Vivo Y28s first arrived in Malaysia earlier this week, offering consumers a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, a 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Now, the model is also available in India through physical outlets.
It comes in Mocha Brown and Twinkling Purple colors and only comes in a single 128GB storage option. In terms of RAM, nonetheless, buyers can choose from 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB options, which sell for ₹13,999, ₹15,499, and ₹16,999, respectively.
Here are more details about the device:
- MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip
- 6.56” 90Hz HD+ LCD with 840 nits brightness
- 8GB LPDD4x RAM
- 256GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- MicroSD card support
- 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup
- 8MP selfie
- 5,000mAh battery
- 15W charging
- Funtouch OS 14
- IP64 rating
- Mocha Brown and Twinkling Purple colors
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor