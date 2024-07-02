Vivo Y28s 5G debuts in Malaysia with RM799 starting price; Possible Indian price tag leaks

The Vivo Y28s 5G has arrived in the Malaysian market this week, offering fans its base configuration at RM799. The model is also expected to debut in India soon, with rumors claiming that it would have a starting price of ₹13,999.

The phone was unveiled globally in June. It arrived with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, a 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. The same set of details is welcomed by fans in Malaysia this week, but it is introduced in an additional 6GB/128GB variant in addition to its current 8GB/256GB option.

According to its listing in the Malaysian market, the model now sells for RM799 for its base configuration, while the 8GB/256GB option comes at RM1099.

The Vivo Y28s 5G should also debut in India soon, with rumors claiming that the model will come in three configurations, albeit with a limited storage of 128GB. According to a report from 91Mobiles, they will be offered in 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB, which will be offered for ₹13,999, ₹15,499, and ₹16,999, respectively.

Here are more details about the device: