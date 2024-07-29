Here are the latest Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco models joining EoL list

Xiaomi has added new smartphones to its End-of-Life (EoL) list, which includes Redmi and Poco models in addition to Xiaomi models.

According to Xiaomi, here are the latest models on its EoL list:

Poco M3 Pro 5G (EN, TR)

Redmi Note 10 Pro (ID, EEA, Global)

Redmi Note 10 (TR)

Redmi Note 10 5G (TW, TR)

Redmi Note 10T (EN)

Redmi Note 8 (2021) (EEA, EN)

Xiaomi Mi 10S (CN)

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (EEA, Global, CN)

Xiaomi Mi 10 (TR, ID, EEA, IN, EN, Global, CN)

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra (CN)

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (JP)

The addition of the said models to Xiaomi’s EoL list means that they will no longer be able to receive support from the company. In addition to new features, this means the phones will no longer receive development, system improvements, fixes, and security patches via updates. Also, they could lose some functionality over time, not to mention that continuously using such devices poses security risks to users.

This means users of the said models would have to upgrade to newer devices immediately. Unfortunately, most of the smartphones in the market only offer an average of three years of support in their devices. Samsung and Google, on the other hand, have decided to take a different path by offering longer years of support in their devices, with the latter having 7 years of support starting in the Pixel 8 series. OnePlus has also recently joined the said giants by announcing that its OnePlus Nord 4 has six years of security patches and four major Android updates.