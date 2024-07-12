OnePlus Nord 4 to offer 6 years of security patches, 4 major Android updates

OnePlus confirmed that its upcoming OnePlus Nord 4 device will have six years of security patches and four major Android updates.

The OnePlus Nord 4 will be launched on July 16 at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event in Italy. The brand has already confirmed the phone’s design details, which include a flat rear camera island and a metal unibody.

Now, the OnePlus president has revealed to folks at Digital Trends another significant piece of information about the Nord 4: a longer year of software support. According to OnePlus Chief Operating Officer Kinder Liu, starting on the launch date, the Nord 4 will be given six years of security patches. Liu also said that, like the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12, the phone will receive four major Android upgrades. This is good news since the OnePlus Nord 3 only comes with three years of Android updates and an additional year of security updates.

The news is quite a surprise since the brand expressed an opposing idea about Google and Samsung providing seven years of security patch support for their flagship creations. The COO didn’t specify the reason for the sudden change in the company’s view (and whether the change will also be implemented in the brand’s current offerings and flagships) but shared that the model should “remain fast and smooth for a long time, and its battery [should] also [be] in it for the long haul.”