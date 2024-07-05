More OnePlus Nord 4 image leaks reveal design, color options

After the earlier stingy leak showing only a portion of the OnePlus Nord 4’s back, a new set of images has surfaced online.

OnePlus will unveil the phone on July 16, as affirmed by the Nord event tease shared by the company days ago. According to the clip, the phone will use metal as one of its main design components. A new leak showing the different color options of the phone seems to confirm this, with the model sporting a shiny metal look. The camera island section, which houses the camera lenses and the flash units, seems made of glass.

According to the latest leak, the OnePlus Nord 4 will be available in light green, black, and gray options, with the last boasting a striped design.

Aside from those details, the OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to offer the following:

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip

6.74-inch OLED Tianma U8+ display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,150 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 8MP IMX355 ultrawide

Selfie: 16MP Samsung S5K3P9

5,500mAh battery

100W fast charging

Support for in-screen fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, IR blaster, X-axis linear motor, alert slider

Android 14 OS

