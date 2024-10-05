Lava Agni 3 now official with 1.74″ secondary AMOLED, Action Key, $250 starting price

The Lava Agni 3 is finally in India, offering some interesting details despite its price range.

The brand announced the smartphone this week following an earlier tease revealing its secondary touchscreen on its back. Now, Lava has officially unveiled the phone, confirming that its secondary screen is a 1.74″ AMOLED, which is touchscreen capable and offers various functions, including music controls, call management, 50MP selfie, and other quick app controls.

It also has a customizable Action Key, which can be pressed in three ways (single, double, and long press). This allows the users to use it for various purposes, including a quick app launch, capturing photos, and changing the device profile (sing/silent).

These are not the only highlights of the Lava Agni 3, as it can also impress in other departments. Aside from those things, the phone also sports a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip alongside 8GB RAM and a 5000mAh battery with 66W charging support. It has a 6.78″ 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display in front, while its back features a trio of cameras (50MP main with OIS + 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom + 8MP ultrawide).

The phone is now available for pre-order on Amazon India, and fans can choose between the Pristine Glass and Heather Glass colors. Prices start at ₹20,999 for the 128GB variant and ₹24,999 for the 256GB storage. It will be officially released next Wednesday, October 9.

