Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 details, price range revealed

Lava has finally shared the details of the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2, which is expected to launch in India this month.

The Lava model was initially set for a July launch alongside the Blaze Dragon. However, that didn’t happen due to an unknown reason. Yet, it seems its arrival is finally going official this month, as the brand itself said that it is “coming soon.”

Aside from teasing its launch, Lava also revealed the phone’s design, which is far from the look of the Lava Blaze AMOLED. To recall, the first model was unveiled with a circular camera island. The AMOLED 2, on the other hand, will arrive with a slim horizontal rectangular camera island with two cutouts, one of which is dedicated to a 50MP Sony main camera. The photos also confirm that it has two colors (black and white) and sports a thin flat design called “Linea.” According to Lava, it will be the thinnest (7.55mm) model in its segment, which is sub-₹15,000.

Meanwhile, its front has a display with thin bezels and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. As per Lava, its screen is a 6.67″ FHD+ + 120Hz AMOLED. Ultimately, the phone is said to offer an IP64 protection rating.

