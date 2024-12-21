Lava Blaze Duo now on sale in India starting at ₹17K

The Lava Blaze Duo has finally hit the shelves in India, and fans can get it for as low as ₹16,999.

The Blaze Duo is Lava’s latest model to offer a secondary rear display. To recall, the brand launched the Lava Agni 3 with a 1.74″ secondary AMOLED in October. The Lava Blaze Duo has a smaller 1.57″ rear display, but it is still an interesting new option in the market, thanks to its Dimensity 7025 chip, 5000mAh battery, and 64MP main camera.

The Blaze Duo is available on Amazon India in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, priced at ₹16,999 and ₹17,999, respectively. Its colors include Celestial Blue and Arctic White.

