Lava Blaze Duo debuts with Dimensity 7025, 8GB max RAM, 1.57″ rear display, 5000mAh battery

Lava has another interesting device offering for its fans in India: the Lava Blaze Duo.

The Blaze Duo is the latest non-foldable smartphone with a secondary display from Lava. To recall, the brand launched the Lava Agni 3 with a 1.74″ secondary AMOLED in October.

The Lava Blaze Duo has a smaller 1.57″ rear display, but it is still an interesting new option in the market, thanks to its Dimensity 7025 chip, 5000mAh battery, and 64MP main camera.

The phone boasts a horizontal rectangular camera island with a 1.58″ vertical secondary display on the right and two camera punch-holes on the left. It is available in Celestial Blue and Arctic White. Like its siblings, the phone’s secondary display includes notification functions and allows other actions, such as music controls, call answering, and more.

The Blaze Duo is available on Amazon India in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, priced at ₹16,999 and ₹17,999, respectively. Sales start on December 20.

Here are more details about the Lava Blaze Duo in India: