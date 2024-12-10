Lava reveals Blaze Duo’s specs, design ahead of Dec. 16 launch in India

Lava confirmed the arrival of the new Lava Blaze Duo model in the Indian market, as well as its design and specifications.

The Lava Blaze Duo will be the latest non-foldable smartphone with a secondary display Lava will offer in the market. To recall, the brand launched the Lava Agni 3 with a 1.74″ secondary AMOLED in October. Now, the company will introduce the same concept in Blaze Duo.

The phone’s Amazon India page has confirmed this by revealing its design, which features a horizontal rectangular camera island with a 1.58″ vertical secondary display on the right and two camera punch-holes on the left. The phone comes in white and blue options. Just like its siblings, the phone’s secondary display will include notification functions and allow other actions, such as music controls, call answering, and more.

Aside from those things, the page also confirms the following details:

MediaTek Dimensity 7025

6GB and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM options

128GB UFS 3.1 storage

1.58″ secondary AMOLED

6.67″ 3D curved 120Hz AMOLED with in-display fingerprint scanner

64MP Sony main camera

16MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

33W charging

Android 14

Celestial Blue and Arctic White colors with matter finish designs

The price tag of the phone remains unknown, but the page says that Lava will reveal this on December 16. Stay tuned!

