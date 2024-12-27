Lava to release new model with camera island LED strip in India

After releasing non-foldable models with rear displays, Lava will soon introduce a new phone with an LED strip-armed camera island in India.

Recently, Lava unveiled its Lava Blaze Duo model in India. Like the Lava Agni 3, the new phone sports a secondary display on its camera island on its back. Soon, the brand is set to uncover another interesting creation in the market.

This time, however, it won’t be a phone with a rear display. According to its teaser post on X, it is a model with a strip light directly integrated into its rectangular camera island. It surrounds two camera lens cutouts and the device’s flash unit. Since the handheld has its own dedicated flash unit, the LED strip could instead be used for notification purposes.

The teaser clip also reveals that the phone will have a flat design for its display, rear panel, and side panels. Aside from those, no other details about the phone are available at the moment. Yet, Lava could soon confirm more of them.

