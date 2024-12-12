Lava presents O3 Pro in India as rebranded Yuva 4

Customers in India can now purchase their own Lava Yuva 4… under the Lava O3 Pro monicker.
The Lava Yuva 4 debuted in China last month. Now, the company is bringing the same device to India under a different monicker.
The Lava O3 Pro is now listed on Amazon India and features the same design and specs as its Chinese counterpart. The phone offers a Unisoc T606 chip, complemented by 4GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage options. The phone comes in Glossy White, Glossy Purple, and Glossy Black colors and is priced at ₹6,999 for the 128GB variant.
Here are the other details buyers can expect from the new Lava O3 Pro:
- Unisoc T606
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB and 128GB storage options (expandable via microSD card)
- 6.56″ HD+ 90Hz IPS LCD
- Selfie Camera: 8MP
- Rear Camera: 50MP main + 2 auxiliary sensors
- 5000mAh battery
- 10W charging
- Android 14
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
- Glossy White, Glossy Purple, and Glossy Black colors