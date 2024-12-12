Lava presents O3 Pro in India as rebranded Yuva 4

Customers in India can now purchase their own Lava Yuva 4… under the Lava O3 Pro monicker.

The Lava Yuva 4 debuted in China last month. Now, the company is bringing the same device to India under a different monicker.

The Lava O3 Pro is now listed on Amazon India and features the same design and specs as its Chinese counterpart. The phone offers a Unisoc T606 chip, complemented by 4GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage options. The phone comes in Glossy White, Glossy Purple, and Glossy Black colors and is priced at ₹6,999 for the 128GB variant.

Here are the other details buyers can expect from the new Lava O3 Pro: