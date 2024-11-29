Lava Yuva 4 arrives in China with Unisoc T606, 4GB RAM, 50MP cam, 5000mAh battery, ₹7K price tag

Just months after the arrival of its predecessor this year, Lava Yuva 4 is already here to serve as another affordable smartphone offering of the brand in India.

The new model is the successor of the Lava Yuva 3 and, as expected, another budget model in the market. The Lava Yuva 4 boasts a Unisoc T606 chip, which is paired with up to 4GB/128GB configuration and a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

It has a 6.56″ HD+ 90Hz LCD with an 8MP selfie camera and a 50MP camera on the back. Other notable details about the phone include its side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Android 14 OS.

Interested buyers can get the Lava Yuva 4 through the brand’s retail outlets in India. It is available in Glossy White, Glossy Purple, and Glossy Black colors. Configurations include 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. As part of its launch promo, fans can buy it for as low as ₹6,999.