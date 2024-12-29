Lava unveils Yuva 2 5G with Unisoc T760, 4GB RAM, 5000mAh battery, cam island LED strip light

After an earlier tease, the Lava Yuva 2 5G has finally made its debut, revealing several of its key details.
Lava announced that the Lava Yuva 2 5G will be offered in a single 4GB/128GB configuration in India. It costs ₹9,499 in the market and is available in Marble Black and Marble White color options.
As the company earlier revealed, the phone employs a flat design all over its body, including its display, back panel, and side frames. Its screen has thin side bezels but a thick thin. On the upper center, on the other hand, is a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.
In the back is a vertical rectangular camera module. It houses three cutouts for the camera lenses and the flash unit, which are all surrounded by a strip of LED lights. The light strip will be used for device notifications, giving users visual signals.
Here are the other details of the Lava Yuva 2 5G:
- Unisoc T760
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage (expandable via microSD card slot)
- 6.67” HD+ 90Hz LCD with 700nits brightness
- 8MP selfie camera
- 50MP main + 2MP auxiliary lens
- 5000mAh
- 18W charging
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner support
- Android 14
- Marble Black and Marble White colors