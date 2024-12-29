Lava unveils Yuva 2 5G with Unisoc T760, 4GB RAM, 5000mAh battery, cam island LED strip light

After an earlier tease, the Lava Yuva 2 5G has finally made its debut, revealing several of its key details.

Lava announced that the Lava Yuva 2 5G will be offered in a single 4GB/128GB configuration in India. It costs ₹9,499 in the market and is available in Marble Black and Marble White color options.

As the company earlier revealed, the phone employs a flat design all over its body, including its display, back panel, and side frames. Its screen has thin side bezels but a thick thin. On the upper center, on the other hand, is a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

In the back is a vertical rectangular camera module. It houses three cutouts for the camera lenses and the flash unit, which are all surrounded by a strip of LED lights. The light strip will be used for device notifications, giving users visual signals.

Here are the other details of the Lava Yuva 2 5G:

Unisoc T760

4GB RAM

128GB storage (expandable via microSD card slot)

6.67” HD+ 90Hz LCD with 700nits brightness

8MP selfie camera

50MP main + 2MP auxiliary lens

5000mAh

18W charging

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner support

Android 14

Marble Black and Marble White colors

