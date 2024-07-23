New leak reveals Xiaomi 14T Pro’s camera lenses, and they will be better than Redmi K70 Ultra’s

The Xiaomi 14T Pro might debut globally with a more powerful set of camera lenses.

The model is expected to be announced in the global market soon. Earlier rumors claimed that the Xiaomi phone would be a rebranded international version of the Redmi K70 Ultra, but it seems they won’t be entirely similar.

That’s according to the latest leak about the Xiaomi 14T Pro’s camera lenses. According to folks at Xiaomi Time, the device will have a 50MP Omnivision OV50H for its wide unit, a 13MP Omnivision OV13B for ultrawide, and a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 for telephoto. The post also revealed that the Xiaomi 14T Pro will have a Samsung S5KKD1 selfie camera. Its details were not specified, but a Camera FV leak shows that it will feature an 8.1MP pixel-binning and an f/2.0 aperture.

The details are different from what the Redmi K70 Ultra currently offers in its rear camera system: 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro. Despite this difference, the possibility of the two being the same phones is not impossible. For instance, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is a rebranded Redmi K60 Ultra, but the former also came with a better set of camera lenses.

This is not surprising since our earlier Mi code discovery proved that there will be differences between the camera systems of the two. Despite that, the Xiaomi 14T Pro could borrow the other details of the Redmi K70 Ultra. To recall, here’s our report in April:

As for their features, the code of the Xiaomi 14T Pro indicates that it could share huge similarities to the Redmi K70 Ultra, with its processor believed to be a Dimensity 9300. Nonetheless, we’re sure that Xiaomi will introduce new features in the 14T Pro, including the wireless charging capability for the global version of the model. Another difference we can share is in the camera system of the models, with the Xiaomi 14T Pro getting a Leica-supported system and a telephoto camera, while it won’t be injected in the Redmi K70 Ultra, which only gets a macro.