Leaker: Xiaomi Civi series axed for good

According to a reputable tipster, the era of the Xiaomi Civi series has come to an end.

The news follows several speculations about the series. Despite much earlier claims about its cancellation, we heard in February that the Xiaomi Civi 6 could arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 6.59″ display with LIPO tech for thin bezels, a 200MP main camera, a periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP selfie camera, an X-axis linear motor, dual speakers, a metal frame, and a glass back.

However, reliable leaker Digital Chat Station says otherwise, completely crushing expectations of the arrival of another Civi model. According to him, Xiaomi won’t just skip a Civi generation but has decided to completely abandon the series.

No explanations were given for the decision, but it is likely explained by the sales performance of the Civi series in China. Moreover, Xiaomi is believed to be focusing now on the T series as a replacement for Civi. To recall, the T series made its debut in China, starting with the Xiaomi 17T series.

As expected, there are a few differences between the global and Chinese versions of the handhelds. The main one is the battery in the standard model, which has a 7000mAh cell in China (vs. 6500mAh globally). The Pro, on the other hand, has received an additional 16GB RAM variant.

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