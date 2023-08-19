Lei Jun and Lu Weibing were spotted testing the Xiaomi MS11 Electric Car!

Lei Jun and Lu Weibing were recently spotted testing the Xiaomi MS11 Electric Car in Xinjiang. Xiaomi, which does not remain unresponsive to the electric vehicle revolution in the world with this move, is preparing to launch the highly anticipated Xiaomi MS11 Electric Car in 2024. Today, the Xiaomi MS11 Car was spotted being tested in Xinjiang, and judging by the posts and locations of Lei Jun and Lu Weibing, they are most likely test driving together.

Lei Jun and Lu Weibing together on testing the Xiaomi MS11 Electric Car!

Today four Xiaomi test vehicles were spotted on the Changji Highway in Xinjiang, the vehicles are said to have really quite good posture. It is also available some new details about the vehicle, equipped with yellow calipers and sharp edges of the interior center console. New car is expected to come in two versions, with and without lidar. Xiaomi’s overall goal with the Xiaomi MS11 Electric Car is to increase user convenience while ensuring that road safety remains a top priority. By striking the right balance between innovation and practicality, Xiaomi will position the Xiaomi MS11 Electric Car as an attractive option for both tech enthusiasts and environmentally conscious drivers.

On the other hand, Xiaomi Group CEO Lei Jun published a post on Weibo today. He posted a group photo of his team testing the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 Leica optics. Photo and the location of the post show that the team and Lei Jun are in Xinjiang. Around the same time, Lu Weibing also posted a photo on Weibo, showing the shadow of two people, and the location of this photo is also Xinjiang. Putting all the pieces together, if we correlate the blog posts of the two big bosses with the Xiaomi MS11 Electric Car photographed during the testing phase, we can see that the dates and locations of the event are very similar.

Also recently all the executives arrived on the scene to “inspect” the test results of the Xiaomi MS11 Electric Cars. Group photo posted by Lei Jun is a great proof of this, zoom in and you will see that the banner he is holding also has an inscription about Xiaomi Cars. It has been nearly two and a half years since Lei Jun officially announced the construction of the car on the evening of March 30, 2021. According to the plan of Lu Weibing, partner and chairman of Xiaomi Group, Xiaomi will officially announce the Xiaomi MS11 Electric Car in the Q1 2024. More information about the Xiaomi MS11 Electric Car is available here, stay tuned to Xiaomiui for more.