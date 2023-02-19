Lu Weibing announced that Xiaomi will be attending MWC 2023!

Xiaomi Group President Lu Weibing announced that he will attend the event on behalf of Xiaomi for MWC 2023 event. Mobile World Congress (MWC), the world’s largest mobile industry exhibition, is a conference that brings together executives representing mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors and content owners from around world. Naturally, Xiaomi is invited to the MWC 2023 event, which will be held from February 27 to March 2.

Everything about Xiaomi MWC 2023 Event

MWC 2023 event will be held in Barcelona, Spain. World-renowned mobile technology brands will come together. From smartphones to tablets, from computers to IOT smart-home products, exhibitions and speeches will be held. And Xiaomi is a firm that has a say in every field we have mentioned. From smart home products to latest smartphones, Xiaomi is of course one of only guests of this event.

Lu Weibing announced that he will personally attend the fair on behalf of Xiaomi. Of course, Xiaomi’s most up-to-date smartphone series, Xiaomi 13 series, will be one of the favorite products of this event. Devices that come with Qualcomm’s latest chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, top class camera sensors equipped with Leica collaboration, in short fully equipped with top-notch device specifications.

Xiaomi 13 Series will be introduced on February 26, as you know. These devices will be exhibited all over the world at MWC 2023 event, on February 27. Xiaomi will be at the fair with its latest technological products and the brand new Xiaomi 13 series. Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Lite and Xiaomi 13 Pro models are devices of this series. All the details about these devices are available on our phones page, you can reach them from model names. So what do you think about the MWC 2023 event? Don’t forget to leave your feedback below and stay tuned for more.