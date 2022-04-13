MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Launched! New Midrange King

MediaTek, which has made a name for itself with the Dimensity 9000 chipset, which dazzles with its performance, this time introduced the Dimensity 1300 chipset. MediaTek achieved a significant rise in 2021 thanks to Dimensity chipsets. To continue this rise, MediaTek introduced the Dimensity 9000 towards the end of 2021.

The Dimensity 9000 is one of the best chipsets in the world MediaTek has ever designed. The chipset, which shows its superiority in power efficiency and performance from its rival Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, attracts a lot of attention. A few days ago, MediaTek introduced the Dimensity 1300, a replacement for the Dimensity 1200. This new chipset does not offer any significant change compared to the Dimensity 1200.

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Specifications

The features of the newly introduced Dimensity 1300 are detailed. Compared to the Dimensity 1200, the new Dimensity 1300 does not offer significant differences. They have almost exactly the same features.

SOC Dimensity 1200 Dimensity 1300 CPU 1x 3.0GHz Cortex-A78

3x 2.6GHz Cortex-A78

4x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 1x 3.0GHz Cortex-A78

3x 2.6GHz Cortex-A78

4x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 GPU Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G77 MC9 DSP/NPU Six-core MediaTek APU 3.0 Six-core MediaTek APU 3.0 ISP/Camera 200MP or 32MP+16MP 200MP or 32MP+16MP Modem 5G Sub-6



DL = 4700Mbps

200MHz 2CA, 256-QAM,

4x4 MIMO



UL = 2500Mbps

200MHz 2CA, 256-QAM,

2x2 MIMO



LTE Category 19 DL 5G Sub-6



DL = 4700Mbps

200MHz 2CA, 256-QAM,

4x4 MIMO



UL = 2500Mbps

200MHz 2CA, 256-QAM,

2x2 MIMO



LTE Category 19 DL Production process TSMC (N6) TSMC (N6)

Dimensity 1300 comes with an 8-core structure with 1+3+4 CPU design, which is exactly the same as Dimensity 1200. Our extreme performance-oriented core is the 3.0GHz clocked Cortex-A78. Our 3 cores are performance-oriented Cortex-A78 clocked at 2.6GHz and the remaining 4 cores are efficiency-oriented Cortex-A55 clocked at 2.0GHz. On the GPU side, it welcomes us with the 9-core Mali-G77. This setup is identical to the Dimensity 1200. It will never disappoint you with its performance.

The only difference of the new Dimensity 1300 from the previous generation Dimensity 1200 is that it supports HyperEngine 5.0 technology from HyperEngine 3.0. New HyperEngine 5.0 according to MediaTek

The custom AI-VRS provides wireless headphone enhancements from Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio and Bluetooth LE Audio technology, along with a comprehensive suite of gaming-related optimizations such as Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Hybrid 2.0.

The new chipset, which will be used in the Oneplus Nord 2T first, does not offer a significant difference compared to the Dimensity 1200, as we mentioned above. It should be noted that these chipsets are almost exactly the same. So what do you guys think about the new Dimensity 1300? Check out Dimensity flagship Xiaomi phone here. Do not forget to express your opinions.

Source