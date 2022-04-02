Xiaomi releases new Mi 10T MIUI 13 Update along with Pro: new features, stability improvements

Xiaomi continues to release the MIUI 13 update. This time, the Android 12-based Mi 10T MIUI 13 update has been released for Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T.

We leaked 2 months ago that Mi 10T Pro / Mi 10T will receive the MIUI 13 update. Now the MIUI 13 update has been released for Mi 10T Pro / Mi 10T. The new MIUI 13 interface brings new features while improving system stability compared to the previous MIUI 12.5 Enhanced. These new features are sidebar, wallpapers and some advanced features. These new advanced features are now available to Mi 10T Pro / Mi 10T users as well.

We first leaked that the MIUI 13 update will launch in China with build number V13.0.1.0.SJDCNXM. This update was released in China a few weeks after it leaked. Now, the Android 12-based MIUI 13 update has been released for the EEA.

Mi 10T Pro / Mi 10T MIUI 13 Update for EEA Released! (02 April 2022)

Mi 10T Pro / Mi 10T MIUI 13 update has been released for EEA as of April 2, 2022. The MIUI 13 update, which has been released, increases system stability and offers you many new features. The build number of Mi 10T Pro / Mi 10T MIUI 13 update is V13.0.2.0.SJDEUXM. If you wish, let’s examine the change log of the update in detail.

Mi 10T Pro / Mi 10T MIUI 13 Update Changelog

Mi 10T Pro / Mi 10T MIUI 13 update changelog is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Stable MIUI based on Android 12

Updated Android Security Patch to March 2022. Increased system security.

More features and improvements

New: Apps can be opened as floating windows directly from the sidebar

Optimization: Enhanced accessibility support for Phone, Clock, and Weather

Optimization: Mind map nodes are more convenient and intuitive now

Mi 10T Pro / Mi 10T MIUI 13 update is 3.3GB in size. This update can only be accessed by Mi Pilots, if no problems are found in the update, it will be accessible to all users.

Finally, if we talk about the features of the device, Mi 10T/10T Pro comes with a 6.67 inch IPS LCD panel with 1080*2400 resolution and 144HZ refresh rate. The device, which has a 5000mAH battery, charges quickly from 1 to 100 with 33W fast charging support. Mi 10T has 64MP(Main)+13MP(Ultrawide)+5MP(Macro) triple camera setup, Mi 10T Pro has 108MP(Main)+13MP(Ultrawide)+5MP(Macro) triple camera setup and you can take excellent photos with them . Powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, the device does not let you down in terms of performance. We have come to the end of our news about the MIUI 13 status of Mi 10T Pro / Mi 10T. Don’t forget to follow us for more news like this.