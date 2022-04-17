Xiaomi Mi 20W Wireless Charging Stand – Charge your phone wirelessly in style

The Mi 20W Wireless Charging Stand is a great way to charge your phone quickly and easily. Simply place your phone on the stand and it will start charging immediately. The stand is made of durable plastic and has a rubberized base to prevent slipping. It also has a built-in fan to keep your phone cool while it charges. The stand is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices, including the iPhone 8 and up, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and up, and the Google Pixel 3 and up. So if you’re looking for a fast and convenient way to charge your phone, the Mi 20W Wireless Charging Stand is the perfect solution.

Mi 20W Wireless Charging Stand Box

The main product includes 1 Xiaomi vertical wireless charger, 1 instruction manual, and 1 data cable. This is all it has, so you don’t need to worry about extra cables or plugs. The design is simple and sleek, and it works with any type of smartphone.

Mi 20W Wireless Charging Stand Materials

Made of eco-friendly PC material, it’s durable and safe to use. The black matte finish and smooth, rounded edges give it a sleek, modern look. And the central wireless charging logo is a final touch that adds a bit of style. You’ll love the way this charger looks on your nightstand or desk. The sleek, black matte finish is modern and stylish, and it’s made of environmentally friendly PC material that is safe and durable. The edges and corners are smooth and polished, so it feels great to the touch. And you don’t have to worry about it getting scratched up, because the central wireless charging logo protects the surface from wear.

When you’re looking for a wireless charger, you want one that’s going to stay in place and won’t move around when you put your phone on it. The Xiaomi vertical wireless charger has large-area round non-slip silicone pads that keep it in place on your desktop, so you don’t have to worry about it moving around when you’re charging your phone. The pads also help to protect your desktop from scratches, which is an added bonus. In addition to the pads, the bottom of the charger is also printed with some product information. This not only looks neat and tidy, but it also means you can quickly identify the charger if you need to move it for any reason.

Mi 20W Wireless Charging Stand Ports

This product uses the Type-C interface for charging. The advantage of the Type-C interface is that it can be inserted both forward and backward, which is more convenient to use than the traditional Micro-USB interface. However, this product does not come with a charging head, so you will need to prepare one yourself. This product has a 20W wireless charging stand.

The stand has a rubber pad on the bottom, which can increase friction and prevent slippage. The stand also has a hole in the back, which allows you to route the charging cable through it. This helps to keep your desktop tidy and organized.

Mi 20W Wireless Charging Stand Design

You might have noticed the raised strip at the front of the base of your Xiaomi vertical wireless charger. In fact, this is the LED indicator. When charging the device, the indicator will turn green, which is very convenient to check the charging status in our lives.

In addition to being easy to observe, displaying the indicator light here can also better place the mobile phone here. By placing the phone in an upright position, it not only avoids blocking the screen when using other functions on the phone, but also saves space. Whether you’re at home or in the office, this is a very user-friendly design.

Mi 20W Wireless Charging Stand Compability Devices

Plug in the power and you’re ready to go! In the era when fast charging has become standard for electronic products, this Xiaomi vertical wireless charger provides 20W universal wireless fast charging, which greatly shortens the charging time of mobile phones.

It can not only provide 20W fast charging for Xiaomi products, It can also be adapted to Apple, Samsung, Huawei and other mobile phone products to provide different levels of fast charging services.

Mi 20W Wireless Charging Stand Price

You can get the Mi 20W Wireless Charging Stand for just 25 USD. With this charging stand, you can charge your devices wirelessly. The stand is compatible with all Qi-certified devices. It has a sleek and compact design that makes it easy to carry with you on the go. The stand also features an LED indicator that shows you when your device is charging. The Mi 20W Wireless Charging Stand is a great way to charge your Qi-certified devices without having to worry about cables. Order yours today and start charging your devices wirelessly.

You might not think that something as mundane as a charger could make much of a difference in your life, but once you start using a high-quality charger, you’ll never go back. This Xiaomi vertical wireless charger is a great option for anyone who wants to upgrade their charging experience. Not only does it look sleek and modern, but it also supports 20W wireless fast charging. Plus, it’s compatible with a variety of devices and comes with multiple safety features. Best of all, it’s priced at just 99 yuan, making it a great value for the money. Whether you’re looking for a gift for someone special or just treat yourself, this Xiaomi charger is a great option.

Image Source