If you are looking for a projector, take a close look at the Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro.

Meet the latest 1080p DLP projector with Android built-in Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro by Xiaomi. It has outstanding build quality with sturdy ABS plastic housing and a stylish design. Keep in mind that this model is also called Mijia Projector 2.

It uses native TI 0.47’’ DMD, 1300 ANSI Lumens, and 30.000 LED lamp life. Two 10W speakers with DTS-HD and Dolby Surround. 4-channel LED light source HDR10+ video decoding support. Loaded with omnidirectional auto-correction through TOF+camera dual focus mode. Let’s take a closer look at Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro.

Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro Review

Hardware

Medium in size and weight at 3.7kg. The main glass lens and TOF+ camera sensor are located in front of the projector with a nice fabric cover. Another layer of glass covers the projector’s lens outside for protection. A large fan for air intake is located on the projector’s right side. There are 10W speakers on both left and right.

All the inputs and outputs are located at the back. There are 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, one with ARC audio output, 2 USB 2.0 ports, headphone jack output, S/PDIF audio output, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. The power button with an LED status light is located on the top. The 4 points are mics for voice control. There are 4 anti-skid pads at the bottom to provide stability.

Accessories

As for included accessories, there is Bluetooth remote control for navigation. Thanks to this feature, you can control the projector in any direction. User manual, AC power cable, 2 AAA batteries for remote control, and cleaning cloth for the glass lens cover.

Projection Size

Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro supports screen sizes from 40’’ to 200’’. It is suitable for both day and night. As usual, the smaller the screen, the brighter you will get.

Image and Color Quality

Outstanding optical image quality with 0.47’’ DMD chips by Texas Instruments. Image quality and contrast are excellent out of the box. Thanks to the sealed optical system, dust cannot enter the projector.

Android with MIUI TV

Meet MIUI TV with Android, and this version is available in China. The projector uses a powerful processor- Amlogic T972-H. The global version with Android TV Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro uses the same processor. You can use the Kodi media player to download apps if you buy a Chinese version.

All of the apps can be installed through the APK method easily. If you need Google Play, go for the global model. This model is cheaper than the global one.

Image and Audio Settings

The image and audio settings can be set in HDMI mode. They are the same as Android mode. We think the Display Mode has the best image quality among all, and it performs the same as the standard mode in Android. Lastly, enable HDMI 2.0 mode if you want to have 4K input and HDR mode support.

Conclusion

That is all for the Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro review. A rock-solid and performing Full HD DLP projector with Android built-in it. If you are looking for a projector,Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro will be a perfect choice for both home and office. It may become your daily projector for movies and no 1 in the projector chart.