MIUI 13.5: Features will be available with the new Xiaomi update

Developing MIUI 13 features in MIUI 12.5 beta updates, Xiaomi is developing MIUI 13.5 features in MIUI 13 beta updates this time, many features will be presented to you with the new MIUI 13.5 update that will come to your devices. With the MIUI 13 interface it introduced, Xiaomi brought tons of new features to your devices. We saw new Sidebar, Widgets, wallpapers and more with this update. Now, MIUI 13.5 features are being developed in MIUI 13 beta updates. In this article, we tell you about all the features that will be presented to you with MIUI 13.5.

MIUI 13.5 Features

When MIUI 13 was introduced, it was an interface that attracted the attention of users. Now it’s time for the MIUI 13.5 interface. MIUI 13.5 features are being developed in MIUI 13 beta updates. Today, we will talk about what changes have occurred in the system interface and camera interface with MIUI 13.5.

MIUI 13 Beta 22.3.21 Added Features

With the new MIUI 13.5, you will see that the interface is much more useful for one-handed use. One-handed operation is really important and one of the elements that users pay attention to. Why should your hand hurt when using a device? Therefore, one of the elements that users pay attention to is one-handed use. Accordingly, they make their choices.

The location of the system windows has been changed

Some system windows that appear on the screen are placed in the middle. We mentioned that users attach great importance to one-handed use. Accordingly, Xiaomi placed some system windows that appear on the screen in the middle. Thanks to this, you can conveniently control the system windows without having to touch the top of the screen. It focuses on providing an excellent experience for users.

Screen refresh rate menu redesigned

On some models, such as Xiaomi CIVI, the screen refresh rate menu has been renewed. This renewed menu looks much better than the previous one. But unfortunately, this kind of change has occurred on certain devices. This does not apply to all devices.

Changed the appearance of apps in floating window mode in the recent apps menu

This is how apps in floating window mode now appear in the recent apps menu. Before this change there were some problems in the recent apps menu. Those problems have been fixed.

With the new MIUI 13.5, you will encounter some changes in the camera interface. Although these changes are not significant changes, they are made for you to have the best experience. Here are some changes to the camera interface!

Main screen modes font is smaller now.

The modes of the camera interface are now smaller. Obviously, although this is not a significant change, it has been made to make the interface look nicer. Xiaomi cares about the design of the interface. So it’s normal to see some of these changes.

Zoom buttons redesigned

The previous zoom buttons are indicated by dots, while the new zoom buttons show the zoom scales circled. Although it is a small change, a more beautiful design has been made compared to the previous one.

Zoom interface renewed

Zoom interface has been renewed. One-handed operation is facilitated by placing the zoom levels at the bottom. Users will be able to zoom in easily thanks to the new zoom interface. This design is nicer than before, albeit a small change for change.

One of the button functions has been renamed

Changed the name of one of the functions of the volume buttons. While the name of the function was “Shutter Countdown” in the previous version, the name of the function is called “Timer (2s)” with the new update. Was such a change really necessary? Honestly, we don’t know the answer to that. But we wanted to tell you about this change.

MIUI 13 Beta 22.2.18 Added Features

Ability to share internet connection via Ethernet

Now you have the opportunity to share your phone’s internet connection via Ethernet. This new feature will be very useful for you. Of course, this is a minor change.

We compared MIUI 13 with MIUI 13.5. Frankly, there is no significant difference, we encounter minor changes. MIUI 13.5 focuses on one-handed use. We can understand this from the fact that the system windows are moved to the middle. We encountered some changes in the camera interface. But these are just a few design changes focused on improving the camera interface. As we mentioned above, we do not see any significant difference between the interfaces. Now a question can be asked, Which devices will this update come first? Xiaomi 12 series will receive this update first and it will be released to other devices at a later time. What do you think about MIUI 13.5 features? Do not forget to express your opinions.