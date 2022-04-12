MIUI 13 Third Batch List: These Xiaomi devices will get MIUI 13 in Q2

MIUI’s latest version of MIUI 13 is still not available on every device but Xiaomi keeps updating the devices. MIUI 13 is being optimized to give a better experience on Mi Home devices. MIUI 13 will be working seamlessly with Xiaomi or Redmi branded TVs. So far lots of devices got MIUI 13 and some older phones will get the updates.

Xiaomi is going to release MIUI 13 for some devices released in 2020. MIUI 13 Third Batch release date is Q2 2022. Here is the list of the devices in MIUI 13 Third Batch

MIUI 13 Third Batch List

Later this month, a stable version of MIUI 13 will start rolling out to a number of devices. The list of devices that will receive the update includes the:

Mi 10 Youth Edition (Lite Zoom)

Redmi Note 9 Pro (Mi 10T Lite / Mi 10i)

Redmi Note 9 4G (Redmi 9T)

Redmi K30 (POCO X2)

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi 10X

Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi Note 9 (Redmi Note 9T)

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi Note 11 Pro (Xiaomi 11i)

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ (Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge)

Redmi 10X 4G (Redmi Note 9)

Redmi 9

Mi 9 Pro 5G (based on Android 11)

Mi CC9 Pro (Xiaomi Note 10/Pro) (based on Android 11)

If you have one of these devices, be on the lookout for the update later this month. But for Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9 and Redmi 9T this date is different. You can read this status from here.

If you’re waiting for a stable release of MIUI 13, don’t worry, development is still ongoing and Xiaomi says it’s on track to release the update in May. Of course, with any big software update there’s always the potential for things to change and the release date to be pushed back, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated if anything changes.

Stable releases are still in development. It’s expected to release MIUI 13 Third Batch in around May. It could be later for some devices if something changes in the update plan we will post for the update time.

MIUI 13 Download links are available on MIUI Downloader app on Google Play Store.