Xiaomi Mi 11X MIUI 13 Update: New Update for India Region

Xiaomi releases updates to its devices almost daily to improve the user experience. With these updates, it increases the system security and stability of its devices. As of today, a new Xiaomi Mi 11X MIUI 13 update has been released for India. This update improves system stability and brings with it the Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch. The build number of the Xiaomi Mi 11X MIUI 13 update is V13.0.10.0.SKHINXM. If you wish, let’s examine the changelog of the update in detail.

New Xiaomi Mi 11X MIUI 13 Update India Changelog [13 February 2023]

As of 13 February 2023, the changelog of the new Xiaomi Mi 11X MIUI 13 update released for India is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to January 2023. Increased system security.

Xiaomi Mi 11X MIUI 13 Update India Changelog [11 November 2022]

System

Updated Android Security Patch to November 2022. Increased system security.

Xiaomi Mi 11X MIUI 13 Update India Changelog [7 September 2022]

System

Updated Android Security Patch to August 2022. Increased system security.

Xiaomi Mi 11X MIUI 13 Update India Changelog [12 July 2022]

System

Updated Android Security Patch to June 2022. Increased system security.

Xiaomi Mi 11X MIUI 13 Update India Changelog [21 May 2022]

System

Updated Android Security Patch to April 2022. Increased system security.

The new Xiaomi Mi 11X MIUI 13 update improves system stability and brings with it Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch. Anyone can this update. If you want to download upcoming new updates, you can use MIUI Downloader. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. What do you think about the released new Xiaomi Mi 11X MIUI 13 update? Do not forget to share your opinions.