MIUI 14 Second Batch List: China MIUI 14 Eligible Devices

Xiaomi has released the MIUI 14 update to many of its devices. Now, it has announced MIUI 14 Second Batch list. All Xiaomi devices that will receive the MIUI 14 update from the 2nd quarter have been determined. Long-time users have been wondering when the MIUI 14 update will be released.

Although the announced MIUI 14 Second Batch list reduces the curiosity rate a bit, many questions still continue to be asked by users. Accordingly, in our article, we will answer the most frequently asked questions about updates when all devices announced in the MIUI 14 Second Batch list will receive updates. If you’re ready, let’s start!

The reason why the new interface is so curious is that it will bring many features to your devices. This update is a new UI update that brings design changes to your devices. New super icons, widgets, wallpapers, and cool features will be available to you. First of all, before answering the questions, let’s see if the devices announced in the MIUI 14 Second Batch list have received this new user interface update.

MIUI 14 Second Batch List

In the MIUI 14 Second Batch list, it was announced that these devices will start receiving MIUI 14 update as of Q2. It’s time to check if the devices have received the new interface update since the announced date!

Depending on the situation, there may be changes in MIUI 14 Second Batch update program. Note that this list is MIUI 14 China Second Batch list. MIUI 14 has not yet been introduced to Global. The article will talk about the update released to the Chinese variants of the devices in the list.

Xiaomi MIX 4✅

Xiaomi 12X✅

Xiaomi 11 Ultra✅

Xiaomi 11 Pro✅

Xiaomi 11✅

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G ✅

Xiaomi 11 LE (Lite 5G NE) ✅

Xiaomi 10S❌

Xiaomi Civi 1S❌

Xiaomi Civi 2 (Xiaomi 13 Lite)❌

Redmi K40 Pro / Pro+ / Mi 11X Pro / Mi 11i ✅

Redmi K40S (POCO F4) ✅

Redmi K40 / Mi 11X / POCO F4 ✅

Redmi Note 12 / POCO X5 5G❌

Redmi Note 12 Pro❌

Redmi Note 12 Pro+❌

Redmi Note 12 DISCOVERY❌

Redmi Note 12 YIBO Edition❌

Redmi Note 11T Pro / Redmi Note 11T Pro+ / POCO X4 GT / Redmi K50i ✅

Redmi Note 11E / Redmi 10 5G / Redmi 11 Prime 5G❌

Redmi Note 11R / POCO M4 5G❌

Redmi K40 Gaming / POCO F3 GT❌

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G / POCO X3 GT ✅

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G / Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G / Xiaomi 11i / Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge ✅

Mi Pad 5 Pro 12.4❌

Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G❌

Mi Pad 5 Pro❌

Mi Pad 5❌

Redmi Pad❌

All devices specified in the MIUI 14 Second Batch update program started to receive MIUI 14 update from the 2nd quarter. However, there are still many devices that have not received this update. Users are asking a lot about the release date of the new MIUI 14 update. Now, let’s learn in detail whether devices specified in the MIUI 14 First Batch update program have received MIUI 14 update. Then let’s start answering all the questions asked by users!

MIUI 14 First Batch List

Almost all devices announced in the MIUI 14 First Batch update program received the new interface update. Users are more impressed with their devices with this new interface update. Here are all the devices that have received the new interface update or not in MIUI 14 First Batch update program!

Xiaomi 12S Ultra✅

Xiaomi 12S Pro✅

Xiaomi 12S✅

Xiaomi 12 Pro✅

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition✅

Xiaomi 12✅

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2✅

Redmi K50 Pro✅

Redmi K50 Ultra / Xiaomi 12T Pro✅

Redmi K50G / POCO F4 GT✅

Redmi K50✅

MIUI 14 Release Date FAQ

Now it’s time to answer all the questions that users wonder about! We will try to answer any questions you may have about the release date of the MIUI 14 update or when the last update will arrive on your devices. It is worth noting that the new interface update offers you many features and significantly improves system stability. MIUI 14 update is being tested on many devices because it aims to provide the best experience to users. Therefore, be aware that there may be some changes in MIUI 14 Release Date.

You can easily learn when your phone will get MIUI 14 by looking phone specifications page of xiaomiui.net.

When will POCO phones get MIUI 14?

Your POCO phone has not received MIUI 14 update yet? If you are wondering when this update will arrive, you are at the right place. Models such as POCO X3 NFC, POCO M3, etc. will receive MIUI 14 updates in Q2. With this new interface update, you can enjoy your devices more.

When will Redmi phones get MIUI 14?

Are you asking when your Redmi phone will get MIUI 14 update? The release date of the new MIUI 14 update for smartphones such as the Redmi 9, the Redmi Note 9 series will be in Q2. Users will be more impressed with their devices with the new MIUI 14 update.

What will the new MIUI 14 offer?

MIUI 14 is a new MIUI interface with increased functionality and refreshed system apps. It is worth noting that many applications have been redesigned and made simpler. It should be said that this new interface makes system animations more fluid, has undergone some design and functional changes in the notes, camera, etc. application, and is more useful when you use the phone with one hand. Therefore, users are excitedly waiting for the new MIUI 14 interface. Tests of the MIUI 14 interface have been started for many devices. Don’t worry, the update will be released for your devices!

The device freezes and overheats after MIUI 14 update, what should I do?

If your device is freezing and warming up after MIUI 14 update, you need to wait for the update to complete its optimization. Wait for 1-2 weeks to complete the optimization. You waited for it to complete the optimization, but if you are still experiencing problems such as freezing, overheating, reset your device. We recommend resetting your devices when switching between major updates. If you are experiencing freezing and heating problems despite doing this, wait for the next update.

MIUI 14 update was installed, but a new feature did not come, why?

MIUI 14 update has been installed, but the device has not received a new feature, what is the reason? Some system apps may not be updated after installing the new MIUI 14 interface. New features are not available due to system apps not being updated. You can fix this issue by manually updating system apps. Then enjoy the new features to the fullest.

The new MIUI 14 interface will improve system stability and offer you many features. In this article, we answered the most asked questions about the MIUI 14 update. Click here for more information on all updates on your devices. Do not forget to follow us for such content.