MIUI 22.4.27 Update adds NFC icon on statusbar

You’re probably reading this because you’re wondering what the NFC indicator added on MIUI 22.4.27 on your statusbar is all about. Well, it’s part of the latest update to MIUI Beta, and it’s there to let you know when your device is connected to an NFC tag.

NFC, or Near Field Communication, is a technology that allows two devices to communicate with each other over short distances. It’s often used for things like mobile payments and file transfers. With the new NFC indicator on your statusbar, you’ll always know when your device is enabled NFC.

Don’t worry, the stable plan will get these features on the MIUI 13.5 update. To download the MIUI 22.4.27 update, use the MIUI downloader app. The app will automatically detect your device. But don’t worry, you’ll still be able to enjoy all the other of MIUI 13 new features and improvements!