Best MIUI Control Center Customization Tips and Tricks

If you’ve got a Xiaomi phone running MIUI, then you’ve got a whole world of customization options at your fingertips. The MIUI Control Center customization is a great place to start when it comes to personalizing your phone to better suit your needs. Here are just a few MIUI Control Center Customization tips and tricks to get you started:

To access the Control Center, simply swipe down from the top of the screen. From here, you can use all quick toggles. You can customize MIUI Control Center using these MIUI Control Center Customization tips.

MIUI Control Center Customization Tips

You may have noticed that the MIUI Control Center has a few customization options. Here are a few MIUI Control Center Customization tips to help you get the most out of your control center.

Change MIUI Control Center Style

You can easily switch between the old and new versions of the MIUI control center. To do so, simply go to the settings menu and tap on the ‘notifications & control center’ option. Then go to “Control Center style” option.

From there, you can select which version you would like to use. The old version is still available for those who prefer it, but the new version offers a more streamlined and user-friendly experience. With just a few taps, you can easily customize your control center to suit your needs.

Change Notification Style

You can easily change the notification style on your phone to suit your preferences. If you’re using Android notification style, you can switch to the MIUI notification style by going to the Settings app and tapping on “Notifications & Control Center”. From there, scroll down to “Notification shade” and tap on it.

On the next screen, tap on Notification style and select MIUI from the drop-down menu. If you’re using an MIUI Notification Style, you can switch to the Android notification style by going to the there.

Change MIUI Control Center Toggle Order

With a few simple steps, you can rearrange the toggles to better suit your needs. Here’s how:

1. Open the MIUI Control Center.

2. Tap on the edit icon in the top-right corner.

3. Use the drag-and-drop interface to rearrange the toggles.

4 Tap on “Done” when you’re finished.

And that’s all there is to it! Now you can customize your Control Center to better suit your needs.

Get New MIUI Control Center Toggles

You can get new toggles for your phone by downloading the Quick Settings app.

Once you’ve installed the app, open it and tap on the “Toggles” tab. From there, you’ll be able to browse through a selection of different toggles and select the ones you want to add to your phone.

To add a toggle, simply tap on it and then tap on the “Add” button. Once you’ve added a toggle, it will appear in your Quick Settings panel. You can then customize its position by tapping and holding on it, and then dragging it to the desired location.

Use Control Center Themes

MIUI Control Center is one of the most popular controls center themes available. You can use it to customize the look and feel of your control center, as well as the behavior of the various buttons and controls. Themes are available for a variety of purposes, including productivity, comics, games, and more.Best of all, MIUI Control Center is free to download and use. So if you’re looking for a way to customize your control center, MIUI Control Center is a great option. You can take a look best MIUI Control Center themes here.

Sadly, if you ask “How to change the big 4 tiles on miui 12 control center”, you can’t change it. But you can follow MIUI Control Center Customization tips and customize your Control Center today!