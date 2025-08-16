Models with satellite feature, 16GB/1TB config not selling well, discontinued in China

Chinese manufacturers are reportedly making a change in their production strategy after the failure of some models offering satellite communication and 16GB/1TB configuration.

The satellite feature became widespread in the past few years, especially after Apple introduced it in the iPhone 14 series in 2022. Several Chinese brands started including the capability in some of their flagship and mid-range devices. However, a well-known leaker in China, Digital Chat Station, claimed that the feature is “somewhat unpopular” in China.

According to the tipster, sales of the flagship models offering both the satellite feature and the top-end 16GB/1TB configuration option are poor. With this, the account claimed the production of such devices has now been discontinued.

On a positive note, DCS noted that Chinese brands have now decided to create top-end configurations in two variants, one of which offers the satellite feature.

To recall, some of the models in China with the said communication feature include the Honor Power, Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Huawei Enjoy 70X, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and Xiaomi MIX Fold 4. Echoing the leaker’s claim is Xiaomi’s plan for the upcoming Redmi Note 15 Pro+, which is coming in two versions: one without the satellite feature and one offering it.

