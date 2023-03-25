More details on Redmi Note 12 Turbo surface, powerful as a flagship!

Redmi Note 12 Turbo will be introduced in China on March 28, just a couple days left to the launch event, Xiaomi revealed a lot of information about the upcoming device. Redmi Note 12 Turbo will come with a surprising variant that has 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage.

You may find 1 TB of storage and 16 GB of RAM ridiculous as the smartphone belongs to “Redmi Note” series, but the Redmi Note 12 Turbo is as powerful as a flagship smartphone. Qualcomm unveiled their new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset in China a few days ago. Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset has nearly the same CPU power as Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It should be a processor that will have no trouble managing the 1 TB of storage.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo’s design differs significantly from the rest of Redmi Note 12 series. On the front we’re greeted with much thinner bezels. iPhone 14 has 2.4mm bezel which is symmetrical all around the phone, while Redmi Note 12 Turbo has a 2.22mm chin and 1.95mm horizontal and 1.4mm horizontal bezels, respectively. The camera layout is different than all the phones in Redmi Note 12 series. Redmi Note 12 Turbo comes with 50 MP main camera with OIS, 8 MP ultra wide camera and 2 MP macro camera.

It appears Xiaomi decided to make a flagship device with mediocre cameras, since it has a less powerful camera system compared Redmi Note 12 Pro. It has the powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset and incredibly thin bezels on the front.

The high frequency PWM dimming system is another strong point of Redmi Note 12 Turbo and it runs at 1920 Hz. The display can also view high dynanmic content thanks to the HDR10+ support. Redmi Note 12 Turbo’s OLED display can render 12 bit color and it comes with 100% DCI-P3 coverage.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo will be introduced in 3 days and it will be available in global market under “POCO F5” branding. What do you think about Redmi Note 12 Turbo? Please share your thoughts in the comments!