Most dangerous phones: Destroy it if you use!

People usually pay attention to the phone’s specs before buying a new phone. Everyone would like to have a fast phone with good design, good camera etc. but have you ever thought dangerous phones exist? SAR stands for Specific Absorption Rate and SAR indicates how much radiation is emitted by the device. BanklessTimes has announced phones with high SAR values and Motorola takes the lead in this list.

Smartphones with the highest RF radiation emissions (Most dangerous phones)

Motorola Edge – 1,79W/Kg

ZTE Axon 11 5G – 1,59W/Kg

OnePlus 6T – 1,55W/Kg

Sony Xperia XA2 Plus – 1,41W/Kg

Google Pixel 3 XL – 1,39W/Kg

Google Pixel 4a – 1,37W/Kg

OPPO Reno5 5G – 1, 37W/Kg

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact – 1,36W/Kg

Google Pixel 3 – 1,33W/Kg

OnePlus 6 – 1,33W/kG

These are the most dangerous phones according to BanklessTimes. Google, Sony and Oneplus the popular brands are in this list. Samsung always managed to kept the SAR value down than 1 W/kg but it is around 1W/kg on S22 Ultra. Thankfully there is no any Xiaomi device in the list. So do you have one of these phones if you do will you stop using it? Do you think brands care health of the people? Let us know what you think.