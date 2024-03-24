Leak: Motorola to offer Moto Edge 50 Pro at Rs 39,999 on April 3 debut in India

A leaker claimed that the Moto Edge 50 Pro will indeed debut in India on April 3. Aside from this, the tipster added that the new device will be offered for Rs 39,999 in the said market via Flipkart.
Days ago, Motorola sent select media outlets an announcement about an event on April 3. No other details were shared, including the device that will be announced. However, the Flipkart page for the Edge 50 Pro was later launched, confirming the date for its release, which is indeed April 3.
Now, Paras Guglani, a tipster, shared on X the debut price of Moto Edge 50 Pro in India. The leaker claimed that the model would initially be offered for Rs 39,999 on Flipkart, adding that the actual price of Edge 50 Pro without the promo offers is Rs 44,999.
The page also confirmed (and debunked) earlier details shared by leaks and reports. According to the page, the Moto Edge 50 Pro will have the following features:
- The company confirmed that the model would feature an AI-powered camera with a 50MP unit, 13MP macro + ultrawide, telephoto with OIS, and 30X hybrid zoom. In front, it has a 50MP selfie camera with AF.
- One AI feature shared by the company is the ability of the phone to allow you to “generate your own unique wallpaper powered by AI.” Other camera-related AI features include AI adaptive stabilization, AI photo enhancement engine, and more.
- Edge 50 Pro has a 6.7-inch 1.5K curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits peak brightness.
- It comes with a silicone vegan leather back, while its frame is made of metal.
- Instead of the earlier reported Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, the Moto Edge 50 Pro will use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.
- The phone comes with an IP68 certification.
- It supports 50W wireless, 125W wired, and 10W wireless power-sharing charging capabilities.
- It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.