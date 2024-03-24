Leak: Motorola to offer Moto Edge 50 Pro at Rs 39,999 on April 3 debut in India

A leaker claimed that the Moto Edge 50 Pro will indeed debut in India on April 3. Aside from this, the tipster added that the new device will be offered for Rs 39,999 in the said market via Flipkart.

Days ago, Motorola sent select media outlets an announcement about an event on April 3. No other details were shared, including the device that will be announced. However, the Flipkart page for the Edge 50 Pro was later launched, confirming the date for its release, which is indeed April 3.

Now, Paras Guglani, a tipster, shared on X the debut price of Moto Edge 50 Pro in India. The leaker claimed that the model would initially be offered for Rs 39,999 on Flipkart, adding that the actual price of Edge 50 Pro without the promo offers is Rs 44,999.

The page also confirmed (and debunked) earlier details shared by leaks and reports. According to the page, the Moto Edge 50 Pro will have the following features: