Moto G06 nears launch amid chip, battery, color, config details leak

The Moto G06 could launch soon, as indicated by its recent appearances.

The Motorola model has been spotted on several platforms recently. While the brand remains mum about its existence, these certifications are huge indications that it is now being prepared for its launch.

Some of the details the certifications confirm include the phone’s XT2535 model number (XT2535-1 and XT2535-2 variants), Lagos codename, LTE connectivity, a 5100mAh battery, and 10W charging support.

The phone was also spotted on Geekbench, where its listing descriptions point to a possible Helio G81 Extreme chip. The SoC was tested alongside Android 15 and 4GB RAM.

Meanwhile, earlier reports revealed that the phone could arrive with two configurations (4GB/64GB and 4GB/256GB) and three color options (Pantone Arabesque, Pantone Tapestry, and Pantone Tendril).

It will be the successor of the Motorola Moto G05, which launched in India earlier this year. To recall, the phone features almost the same details, including a Helio G81 Extreme chip, a 4GB/64GB configuration, a 6.67″ 90Hz HD+ LCD with 1000nits peak brightness, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP selfie camera, a 5200mAh battery, 18W charging, and an IP52 rating.

More details about the phone are expected to arrive as its launch date approaches. Stay tuned!

