Moto G35 to get price tag under ₹10K in India

A Flipkart microsite shows that the Motorola Moto G35 will be offered for under ₹10,000 in India.

The Moto G35 debuted in Europe in August and will launch in India on December 10. To this end, Flipkart has created the phone’s microsite page.

In addition to the details of the phone, one area of the page reveals how much the G35 will actually cost at its launch. According to the page, the Moto G35 will have a price of under ₹10,000 in the market.

Here are the other details the Motorola Moto G35 will bring:

186g weight

7.79mm thickness

5G connectivity

Unisoc T760 chip

4GB RAM (expandable up to 12GB RAM via RAM boost)

128GB storage

6.7” 60Hz-120Hz FHD+ display with 1000nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie Camera: 16MP

4K video recording

5000mAh battery

20W charging

Android 14

Red, Blue, and Green leather colors

Via