Motorola confirms Moto G35 launch in India on December 10

Motorola announced that its Moto G35 model would debut in India next week.

The phone first entered the market in August alongside the Moto G55 in Europe. The two joined the company’s G series as the latest affordable devices.

Now, the brand plans to bring the affordable Moto G35 to India next Tuesday. According to the company, it will be offered through Flipkart, Motorola India website, and retail stores. The brand also confirmed the details of the Moto G35, with its charging coming at a faster speed of 20W (vs. 18W in Europe).

Here are the other details the Motorola Moto G35 will bring:

186g weight

7.79mm thickness

5G connectivity

Unisoc T760 chip

4GB RAM (expandable up to 12GB RAM via RAM boost)

128GB storage

6.7” 60Hz-120Hz FHD+ display with 1000nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie Camera: 16MP

4K video recording

5000mAh battery

20W charging

Android 14

Red, Blue, and Green leather colors

Via